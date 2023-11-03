On Friday morning, the Michigan men's basketball team announced that senior forward Jace Howard will miss four to six weeks due to a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia.

"This is unfortunate for Jace as he is a vital member of this program," head coach Juwan Howard said. "We know over the next four to six weeks he will be diligent and work as hard as he can to get healthy."

Jace Howard has played in 55 games in his Michigan career and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. With Michigan's first and only exhibition game coming up on Friday night, it's unfortunate timing for the senior.

"You never want to get injured, especially at the beginning of a season," Jace Howard said. "It hasn't been easy not being with my brothers on the floor, however, I am going to continue to be a voice and make an impact."

According to the four-to-six-week timetable, Howard's earliest return to action would be for a Dec. 2 bout against Oregon in Eugene. At the latest, according to the listed timetable, Howard would return for a home game against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 16.

Michigan will take on Northwood in an exhibition at 7 p.m. on Friday night. The game will air on B1G+.