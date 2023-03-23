It's not every day that a quarterback enters the transfer portal only to transfer to a program where playing time is the furthest thing from guaranteed. For Michigan, the program already has an established quarterback and clear leader of the offense in JJ McCarthy.

For his own reasons, that didn't stop Jack Tuttle from transferring in conference to Ann Arbor from Indiana.

He decided to use a 6th year of eligibility to continue the game he loves and will do whatever is asked of him to help the Wolverines do what it's setting out to do this season.

To win a national title.

"For me, personally, it's not over until it's over," Tuttle said. "That's kind of something I live by and my dad and I always talk about. It's not over until it's over. Why Michigan? Why come here? What's your goal here? I have a couple of goals but the main goal is right now and what I'm focused on right now is doing everything to help this team in a national championship and achieve all its goals. That's where my work is going to right now and that's what I'm striving for. I'm going to help and do whatever I can to make sure we achieve that goal."

As Tuttle adjusts to life in his new home, he's doing with a sense of happiness and pride. Proud that he is chasing another degree and proud that he is part of a program that he is quickly becoming comfortable with.

When it comes to the quarterback position, Tuttle is in the midst of a battle for the backup role. Something he's well aware of.

That's not going to stop him from being the ultimate teammate.

"Right now I am going to come in and compete," Tuttle said. "JJ has been phenomenal that whole quarterback room has been great. Coach Kirk—I'm blessed. Honestly, blessed, to come into that situation and be around those guys and compete and have fun. I'm going to do whatever I can to help this team win."