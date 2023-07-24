Michigan is entering the 2023 season arguably the deepest and most experienced it's been during the Jim Harbaugh era.

Everywhere you look up and down the depth chart, at least one position is accounted from an experienced player that has played in big games or has been a crucial piece to the program winning back-to-back Big Ten titles.

Former U-M tight end and current Big Ten Network analyst appeared on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast this week and was asked about the Wolverines' strongest position group heading into the season.

Despite having multiple positions to choose from, the answer to him was clear.

"I would say, and this is great for them, too, because this is Harbaugh's identity and this who he wants to be is the offensive line," Butt said. "I know you called the spring game, I called the spring game for the network, that provides a great opportunity to provide a deep dive. I was going through and I got to my two-deep at Michigan. That second unit and I really mean this when I say this, those second five guys, if they just played as a unit, will probably be better than two-thirds of the offensive lines in all of college football. They're that deep across the board. There are going to be guys that will start at the majority of places in the nation that will be backups on the Michigan football team."

The Wolverines' addition to the offensive line from the transfer portal during the offseason has been well-covered. With the Wolverines adding experience and depth to positions of need, there are two spots that need to be accounted for on the line as the season starts.

With the center position looking to be a Drake Nugent and Greg Crippen battle, two of the tackle spots are up for grabs heading into fall camp.

Butt thinks no matter where Sherrone Moore and Harbaugh end up going with the starting five, the depth the program has across the line bodes well for the offense moving forward.

"Most teams are saying which guy is it, we want someone to separate but they can't. Whereas Michigan has the luxury of saying, man, we have three or four starters at the tackle position," Butt said. "The question is who is it going to be? One I'm pretty certain of, I think LaDarius Henderson just because of his experience coming over from Arizona State. They did this with all their transfer additions, these guys have gotten 1,000-plus career snaps. They're experienced and then they're going to one of the best offensive line coaches in the country in Sherrone Moore. I think LaDarius Henderson would get the one spot then, to me, it's Karsen Barnhart or Trente Jones fighting for the next one.

"What we've seen from Coach Moore and what we know about football being a physical sport, you're going to see eight or nine guys rotate throughout the first three-quarters of the game. They're going to keep them fresh and that's going to allow them to have a nice long runway of health throughout the season, too. The good thing is, I don't think you have a wrong answer. I think they have starters in their two-deep. Either way they spin it, I think they're going to be good."