2024 OL Jake Guarnera has announced he will commit on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. With the announcement he also announced his top 5 schools which include Michigan.

Guarnera plays in Ponte Vedra, FL and has taken multiple visits to the University of Florida. In the month of March he recently visited Penn State and of course Michigan. Rutgers and NC State are also included in his top 5.

Guarnera checks multiple boxes on the Michigan recruiting form. At 6'4" 285 he is physical but athletic guard. He is a multi-sport athlete competing in track and field. His father Jim played collegiately at Rutgers and competed at an NFL training camp in 1996.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is recruiting Guarnera. If Guarnera were to pick Michigan he would join a loaded offensive line class that currently includes Andrew Sprague, Luke Hamilton, and Ben Roebuck. Michigan is the leader for multiple other offensive linemen, including Blake Frazier.



