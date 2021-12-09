Jake Moody earns Michigan's first Lou Groza Award
Michigan is receiving plenty of postseason recognition so far after winning a Big Ten title and clinching a birth in the College Football Playoff. On Thursday, the accolades continue for the Wolverines' program.
U-M kicker Jake Moody has won the Lou Groza Award during the college football awards show. The trophy is awarded to the nation's top kicker. He is the first kicker in program history to win the award.
Moody finished the regular season making 22 field goals out of 24 attempts with a season-high 51-yard field goal. He also scored 100% of his extra-point attempts.
After the Wolverines struggled to put the ball in the endzone when it got to the redzone, it relied heavily on Moody's reliability throughout the season.
Funnily enough, the Wolverines only needed Moody one time in the final four games of the season, with Moody making his only attempt.
