Jake Moody earns Michigan's first Lou Groza Award

Michigan is receiving plenty of postseason recognition so far after winning a Big Ten title and clinching a birth in the College Football Playoff. On Thursday, the accolades continue for the Wolverines' program. U-M kicker Jake Moody has won the Lou Groza Award during the college football awards show. The trophy is awarded to the nation's top kicker. He is the first kicker in program history to win the award.

