Looking back at last year's game between Michigan and Penn State, one of the key factors of the Wolverines' win last year was an effective pass rush. With Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo wreaking havoc on the Nittany Lions' offensive line, both players played key roles in the defense getting to Sean Clifford.

One year later, Clifford and the Nittany Lions offense head to Ann Arbor with the knowledge that Hutchinson and Ojabo are no longer with the program.

However, PSU is still going to face a Wolverine pass rush that has made significant improvements in recent weeks, coming off a 7 sack, 10 tackles for loss performance against Indiana.

This time, though, PSU head coach James Franklin is hoping for better results from his offensive line and feels that unit was improved to combat what the Wolverines will throw at them.

"I think we're better equipped," Franklin told reporters on Tuesday. "But I also think they've done a good job of making people one-dimensional, so then you're getting in maybe not obvious passing downs, but maybe a situation where people -- I don't know if the score has always mandated that. Some of their games it has. But people have gotten away from the run game because they've gotten down by too many points. Whenever you're up by a certain margin, then you're going to get more passing opportunities, which also creates more opportunities to rush the quarterback and pin your ears back. So that plays a factor into it, how the score goes.

"Yeah, I think we're better equipped to do it from a personnel standpoint, but I also think we're better equipped to do it in terms of not getting away from the run and being one-dimensional. Kind of sticking with the plan."

That doesn't mean the pass rush won't be respected, however. Franklin is well aware of the progress and growth a player like Mike Morris has made this season and also mentioned Mazi Smith being the anchor of the defense.

He credited the defensive scheme of Jesse Minter for putting his players in a position to be successful.

"Maybe I don't know if 'surprising' is the right term, with the departure of the two defensive ends last year that were so well thought of, for them to be able to pressure and sack the quarterback at the rate they've been able to do it after losing those guys has been impressive," Franklin said. "It will be a challenge. Multiple fronts. Talented secondary as well. They do a really good job scheme-wise of putting their players in position to be successful."