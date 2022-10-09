Michigan's defense, its defensive line, in particular, showed what it was capable of in a 31-10 victory over Indiana on Tuesday.

Adding 7 sacks, one by 7 individual players, and 10 tackles for loss on the day, it was clear the Wolverines were eager to prove that it's capable of bringing a fierce and relentless pass rush any given week.

For defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell, staying consistent throughout the game has been a priority for the team. With the defense allowing late touchdowns in each of its past two games, the defense as a whole took it to heart and made sure that area was an anomaly moving forward.

"We haven’t finished the past couple of games,” said Harrell. “So we really just trying to impose our will on any offensive player but happened to be the quarterback a good amount of times, you know, what we strive to do.”

It certainly doesn't get easier for the defense moving forward, the Wolverines have a top-10 showdown against Penn State upcoming and games against in-state rival Michigan State and Ohio State looming.

Every day, every practice is important for the line. Harrell discussed the need to have a good week of practice transfer over to the games.

That's exactly what happened on Saturday.

One week down, many more to go.

"We try to get better each every week,” said Harrell. “Each and every practice, every snap, we just got to keep coming. Keep bringing it each and every day. This one transferred over to the game because you know, we’re gonna be doing a lot next week as well. It’s gonna keep going. Stay hungry."