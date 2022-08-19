Jaylen Harrell welcoming Eyabi Anoma 'with open arms'

Transfer defensive end Eyabi Anoma's addition to the Michigan program didn't come as much of a surprise to those within the program. In a meeting with the defensive players, the group was informed of Anoma's arrival and where he factors in.

It didn't take long for his new teammates to welcome him into the program, as Jaylen Harrell discussed his addition to the program.

"He's around, he got here yesterday," Harrell told reporters on Friday. "We're welcoming him in with open arms. Cool guy, we're excited. He's ready to learn and I'm helping him along a little bit with the playbook and stuff like that. Another man in the room ready to compete and get after it."

How does Anoma factor into the overall team chemistry, Harrell mentions that he is another body to add to a position group that is full of competition.

Most importantly, the team is happy to have him,

"Eyabi's cool," Harrell said. "He's a great player. We're just competing every day. He's a great guy to have in the room and we're excited to have him.

---