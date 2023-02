Belleville (Mich.) 2024 linebacker Jeremiah Beasley released a top five of Pitt, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan and Michigan State accompanied by a commitment date of Feb. 15 on New Year's Eve. After discussing everything with his parents and a lot of thought, Beasley has decided to extend his recruitment and will now announce his pledge Jun. 29 prior to his senior season.

The standout linebacker from Michigan caught up with Rivals to discuss the decision to postpone his commitment and break down the future of his recruitment.