It's no secret that Michigan's portal success has bolstered a strong roster of players and has made it better.

With incoming reinforcements headed to Ann Arbor on both sides of the ball, the defense received two major additions in Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Coastal Carolina pass rusher Josaiah Stewart.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter made the first public comments about the two defensive transfers on Wednesday and it's clear to see that he was happy with the additions.

"I think that's really good," Minter said. "That's new-age college football that you are able to add guys from the portal. For us, culture so important. The fit is so important."

Here's what he had to say about both players:

Ernest Hausmann: "When he visited, you would have thought he had already been here, just his mentality, his approach. He's got a very similar story to Junior Colson in his upbringing and things like that. So they really hit it off. And you are adding a player that -- I don't know what his ranking was in high school, but, look, this is a guy that played Big Ten football now, has 10 tackles and a sack in our stadium against our offense. And so there's tangible evidence of how he can play in our conference at our level. Sometimes a guy in high school, there's a little bit more to prove."

Josaiah Stewart: "Same thing with Josiah [Stewart]. A guy who is ultra-productive. When you have the production that he has had, he can play. He knew Mikey really well, and so the recommendation -- I think Coach Harbaugh truly believes in our guys. So when a guy says hey, Coach, I know this guy. He will fit in here. That carries a lot of weight. And then you turn on the tape and the tape correlates to what we are looking for in some of those positions. It's easy to add those two guys to the league."