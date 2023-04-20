A second year of familiarity won't only help the Michigan defensive players but also gives defensive coordinator Jesse Minter a greater sense of the strengths of his defense is

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast this week, Minter was asked about what kind of advantages a second year in Ann Arbor will be able to provide to him, personally.

It affords him the ability to know all the ins and outs of his defense.

"It's a huge advantage," Minter said. The biggest thing going into last season was a little bit of unknown. Had been through spring and fall with the guys but we had, especially key positions, new faces in there. Now, I know how Kris and those guys are going to react in big-time environments. I know what their strengths are. I know some things that they need to continue to work on. I know what our strengths are as a whole a little bit. I think it's always trying to take anything that might be perceived as a weakness and turn it into a strength, so to speak. Very, very nice to be somewhere, second year, have a really good relationship with all the players and a really good understanding of what they can do well. Certainly tailor the defense to that."

As the Wolverines tailor the defense, there's plenty to work with in order to find the right fits. Those pieces will allow the defense to be able to potentially cover up some weaknesses early in the season.

"There's a lot of chess pieces on this defense right now," Minter said. "Different guys that can be successful doing different things. Sometimes, even if there is one position, right now, everybody is like, hey, who is the other corner? Mikey Sainrsitil is really, really good. There might be times where we might have to put somebody else on the field to allow us to use Mikey in certain areas.

"I think we have the pieces, the complimentary pieces, to be able to do that. Really excited about the options there."