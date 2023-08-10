Michigan Football in 2023 is a roster loaded with returning talent. There is depth at nearly every position and few question marks about starters. One spot that has been a hot button topic throughout the offseason has been the starting corner opposite Will Johnson. Early in camp, Michigan defensive coordinator says no one has seperated himself from a deep group of players competing.

"I see a lot of guys just working really hard trying to use a method where it's a different guy every day," Minter said. "Nobody has really taken it and ran with it."

That's not to say players have not been doing a great job, but with only 7 practices under their belt, Minter says there really hasn't been a chance to create that separation.

"Thats really because of the opportunity so far. We've had some practices without pads on, now we've had a few with pads on. I think as you go through more and more situational things, more and more scrimmage type opportunities. I think someone will eventually separate themselves."

Minter also noted the goal of the competition isn't simply to find the outside corner opposite Will Johnson. The answer to that question could be last season's nickel Mike Sainristil. What Minter really wants to find is the best group of five players when Michigan is in sets that feature five defensive backs.

"We've tried a lot of different combinations. That could be a combination of multiple positions, corners, safeties, nickels, we're trying to find our best five combination."

That could mean a player like Zeke Berry rising from the nickel group, a Kody Jones who has been slotted as nickel and safety, or even a Keon Sabb as a third safety, where Rod Moore could line up in coverage more. Either way, the answer likely won't be known until Michigan plays real games this fall.

"I think that battle will continue I would imagine into the season. Maybe one guy one game, one guy the next. How you play in games, well the best players will show themselves as the season goes on."