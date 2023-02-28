Jesse Minter to stay at Michigan as Philadelphia Eagles close in on DC hire
The Philadelphia Eagles appeared to have closed in on its next defensive coordinator and it's not going to be Michigan's Jesse Minter.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed with reporters at the NFL Combine on Tuesday that defensive assistant coach Sean Desai will be leaving the franchise to take over as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.
Desai completed a second interview with the Eagles franchise on Monday.
Minter was named as a candidate for the Eagles' defensive coordinator vacancy and had spoken to the franchise about the open position.
Instead, he will be staying in Ann Arbor as he enters his second season as defensive coordinator.
The Eagles have yet to make the hire of Desai official as of this writing.
