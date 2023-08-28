Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is in a unique position as the Wolverines prepare for Saturday's season-opener against East Carolina.

With head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the first three games of the season, Minter was tasked by Harbaugh to lead the team during the season-opener, a first for his coaching career.

Everything Minter has done throughout career, including as he ends into his second year in Ann Arbor, is to prepare to be a head coach someday.

While his moment might be fleeting, he wants to prove that Harbaugh's faith in his abilities are well-placed.

"There are a lot of resources in our building," Minter told reporters on Monday. "My dad, has 10 years of experience as a head coach, a lot of other coaches that I have had a chance to be around. The cool thing is, coach is here all week. I think maybe the scenario is different if he's out of the building or if he's not around, there's so many more things to keep your pulse on.

"Certainly want to be a resource for our offense, want to be a resource for our special teams, want to be able to manage a game in the way Coach Harbaugh would and make him proud. Really just prove him right. So just leaning on all the resources I have available and look forward to the challenge."

The uniqueness of what he is going to experience this upcoming weekend doesn't end at being head coach, however.

He's going to have to lead a program that will also be missing its offensive coordinator, as Sherrone Moore will be serving a one-game suspension as well.

That won't be a roadblock.

Just as Harbaugh has faith in him, he has the utmost faith in the offensive coaching staff to perform in Moore's absence.

"To kind of echo in what coach said, very confident in our offensive staff," Minter said. "One thing I think the way Sherrone Moore operates, he's one of the best I've been around but he's such a good leader and he brings people in so it's not like a one-man show. He's very collaborative in how he approaches the offense. Confident that he'll, number one, will work really really hard this week. I know he is going to have a great plan for our offense. Super high confidence in Kirk and the rest of the offensive staff to execute the game plan on Saturday."