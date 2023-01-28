Michigan faces an important contest away from home and still doesn't have much clarity in regard to one of its best players and his status for the game on Sunday.

Maize & Blue Review has confirmed that Howard made the trip to PSU and will continue to be a game-time decision heading into the game.

According to a source within the program, he participated in walkthroughs today and his ankle will be evaluated to see how it reacts to the work he put in on Saturday. It's expected that the Wolverines won't know the status of Howard for Sunday's game until late.

Howard missed the previous game against Purdue, where the Wolverines nearly played the role of the spoiler, losing 75-70 to the number one overall team in the country.

Before the game against the Boilermakers, head coach Juwan Howard said that the plan is to not rush the younger Howard back into the lineup and wait to see how it reacts to treatment.

"Jett is going through the rehab treatment," Howard said. "In Jett's mind, he's saying he's going to play but it's all about health, and health is more important than any game. We want to have a healthy Jett out there instead of a guy who's hobbling. He just wants to be there to help his team because that's how he's wired mentally. He's also a competitor and he wants to win, and he feels that when he's not playing, he's not helping the team.

"So the key is just continuing to go through the rehab treatment and just try to help him get healthy. When I see that he's ready to go, health-wise, that's when he's going to be ready to play. I'm not saying that's going to be the next game, I don't know when it's going to be."

Tipoff is scheduled for noon ET on BTN.