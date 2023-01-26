Michigan guard Jett Howard has been ruled out of Thursday night's battle with No. 1 Purdue.

The 6-foot-8 freshman suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 60-56 win over Minnesota, and Howard is set to miss the first game of his career in what is, perhaps, the biggest game of the season.

Howard has had a sensational freshman season, and his efforts will be missed on Thursday night against the Boilermakers.

"Jett is going through the rehab treatment," Juwan Howard said. "In Jett's mind, he's saying he's going to play but it's all about health, and health is more important than any game. We want to have a healthy Jett out there instead of a guy who's hobbling. He just wants to be there to help his team because that's how he's wired mentally. He's also a competitor and he wants to win, and he feels that when he's not playing, he's not helping the team."

As much as Howard wants to be on the floor, especially in a game like this, coach Howard admitted the youngest Howard brother may not be immediately ready.

"So the key is just continuing to go through the rehab treatment and just try to help him get healthy. When I see that he's ready to go, health-wise, that's when he's going to be ready to play. I'm not saying that's going to be the next game, I don't know when it's going to be."

Howard is Michigan's second-leading scorer with 14.6 points per game.