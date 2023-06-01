Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has made the first public comments regarding the Shemy Schembechler situation since the statement to the media upon Schembechler's resignation.

The situation stems from a series of liked tweets from Schembechler's Twitter account that became public knowledge which forced his departure from the program after having the job for only a few days.

Speaking to reporters during the National College Showcase in Wayne State, Harbaugh noted that the offensive material does not, and will not, represent the U-M football program.

"Once I became aware of things that were just offensive, things that were offensive to me and other members of our team, I didn't want that mindset around," Harbaugh said. "Disappointing. Known Shem for a long time. There's no sacred cows, it's not who we are. It's not us."

One might wonder how these tweets went under the radar during the hiring process. Harbaugh said that the university had a company that did the background checks, including social media, and returned a clean report regarding Schembechler's social media behavior.

Harbaugh said that the company was quickly replaced and a new one is working in its place.

Also acknowledging that there needs to be growth done to be better moving forward.

"We've had that, I read the report myself," Harbaugh said. "We had a company that vets that. Social media came back and it said it was good, OK. Got a new company doing that. We've gotta be better. All take responsibility for that. If somebody can find that in a day then we have to be able to be on it ourselves. Sometimes you have to do stuff yourselves."