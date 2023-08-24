Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have announced coaching designations during his three-game suspension to begin the season.

The Wolverines announced this week that it will be self-imposing a three-game suspension for Harbaugh in response to a NCAA investigation that has taken place for violations during the 2020 season.

Per the U-M release, Harbaugh has added the title of associate head coach to Ben Herbert’s Director of Strength and Conditioning. Jack Harbaugh will continue as assistant head coach

As for the on-field coaching, Harbaugh announced that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the head coach for the season-opener against East Carolina and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will take over head coach duties against in the final game against Bowling Green.

Against UNLV, Harbaugh says that special teams coach Jay Harbaugh will be head coach in the first half and running backs coach Mike Hart will be head coach in the second half.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,”Harbaugh said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond