The questions won't stop until Jim Harbaugh addresses them head-on. Even then, the buzz that always seems to surround him and the NFL will likely never go away whether he's serious about pursuing the NFL or not.

With some speculating that the upcoming national championship game could be the final game Harbaugh coaches with the U-M program, he's not certianly not tipping his hand one way or the other.

During his postgame press conference after the Wolverines' 27-20 overtime victory over Alabama, the final question of the night was directed towards Harbaugh inquiring whether next Monday would be his final game with the program.

Harbaugh answered the question in typical Harbaugh fashion.

"My future consists of a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan," Harbaugh said. "Can't wait.”

Harbaugh and U-M brass have been in discussions for weeks on a mega contract extension that would see him paid amongst the highest in college football but the deal has yet to be finalized.

With the calendar officially flipped to January, NFL hiring season is fast approaching and only time will tell whether this year will be the year that Harbaugh is enticed by the NFL enough to depart.