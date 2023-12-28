With the calendar close to flipping to January, so too do the NFL rumors surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. While the headman hasn't been explicitly linked to any particular franchise quite yet, the talk about his potential interest in returning to the professional ranks has returned.

Appearing at a Rose Bowl welcome event at Disneyland on Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked about the NFL rumors and, in typical Harbaugh fashion, side-stepped the question altogether.

"Such a one-track mind, that's the way we've gone about things," Harbaugh said. "Literally whatever day we’re in, we’re looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day and go to sleep, wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group that’s very focused on taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”