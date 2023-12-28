Jim Harbaugh avoids NFL talk, focuses on CFP upon arrival in Pasadena
With the calendar close to flipping to January, so too do the NFL rumors surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. While the headman hasn't been explicitly linked to any particular franchise quite yet, the talk about his potential interest in returning to the professional ranks has returned.
Appearing at a Rose Bowl welcome event at Disneyland on Wednesday, Harbaugh was asked about the NFL rumors and, in typical Harbaugh fashion, side-stepped the question altogether.
"Such a one-track mind, that's the way we've gone about things," Harbaugh said. "Literally whatever day we’re in, we’re looking to get the most out of it, dominate the day and go to sleep, wake up tomorrow and see if we can’t dominate that day. It’s a single-minded group that’s very focused on taking care of business today and see if we can’t do the same tomorrow.”
The business Harbaugh references is, of course, the CFP semi-final game at the Rose Bowl against Alabama taking place on New Year's Day.
Whatever the result is of that game on Monday, the question is still being asked if this offseason will be the one that Harbaugh returns to the NFL.
He will do so while weighing the decision whether to sign a massive extension with U-M that he has been discussing for months.
With openings available and other jobs set to be open, Harbaugh doesn't want to talk about any job in particular.
“It’s just a very one-track mind about this game,” Harbaugh said. “Right now having fun with the family, the team and the players. We’re at the happiest place on Earth. We’re going to enjoy ourselves and then get back to business.”