A quarterback is only as good as his health provides and avoiding the big hits certainly factors into the equation.

For Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, he adds an extra wrinkle to the Michigan offense by utilizing his feet. McCarthy had a long touchdown run during the Wolverines' 51-7 rout of Colorado State on Saturday, something he has shown many times throughout last season.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked how McCarthy changes the running game when he is in the game.

Simply put, his ability to run with the football keeps opposing defenses honest.

"I think he definitely pulls defenders," Harbaugh said. "They have to know where he is, our defensive coaches feel the same way. There needs to be a plan. If a quarterback runs in the 4.5s, that gets to be faster than linebackers. You gotta have a plan to contain that. You can definitely see, even if he's carrying out the fake, somebody is paying attention."

While Harbaugh appreciates the fight in McCarthy for wanting to pick up the extra yards when running for the first down, sometimes it's better to give up on a play and take what you can get.

For the betterment of the team, a healthy McCarthy makes the team better.

When asked whether he would like to see his quarterback slide or dive after picking up the first down to avoid getting hit, Harbaugh gave an honest assessment of what he would like to see moving forward.

"I'd like to see him get down a little more," Harbaugh said. "It's something to keep improving. Once he gets the first down, he's got to get down. Also, understand as a quarterback you like to get some kind of contact early when you're out there. Really why I try to simulate hitting them on the pads. Front, back and on the helmet a little bit. It's always good to get the butterflies out. Blocking somebody or getting hit, or running. It helps gets the butterflies out, I think.

"Everybody is a little different but, yeah, to answer your question, would like to see him get down a little quicker."