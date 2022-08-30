After eight months of Michigan fans wondering which quarterback will help the offense become more electric in the 2022 season, the answer to the offseason-long question will finally be decided. Cade McNamara and his entourage of offensive weapons will take the field on Saturday against Colorado State. McNamara's potential replacement, JJ McCarthy, will take the field with the same group against Hawaii on Sept. 10.

Whether you are on Team Cade or Team JJ, Michigan's offense will undoubtedly be among the conference's best this season, regardless of who is behind center. Jim Harbaugh joined the Inside Michigan Football radio show on Monday night to breakdown his team's offense, which is led by co-offensive coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore.

"It’s a collaborative effort, not only between Sherrone and Matt but Mike Hart, Grant Newsome, and Ron Bellamy," said Harbaugh. "That whole offensive side of the ball, coaching staff, and some great analysts as well. They’re all pulling in the same direction. Bleeding blue."

Harbaugh and the staff have seen every bit of McNamara and McCarthy during the last four weeks of fall camp, but now, each quarterback will have an opportunity to showcase what he can do on the field in live action.

"Taking it from the practice field into the game setting," Harbaugh said. "Both are playing at such a high level. We think both quarterbacks are playing at a championship-type level. Feeling very confident. Now we have to go see it in games."

The head coach then touched on each quarterback individually.

"Great command of the offense. Throwing the ball really well…better than he’s ever thrown it… very accurate. He’s improved his pocket presence and awareness extending plays," said Harbaugh of McNamara.

"His playmaking ability is tremendous," Harbaugh said of McCarthy. "He’s making all of the throws. So many times I’ve watched him run 40-50 yards and not get touched by anybody. The way he’s going through his progressions right now and making his throws, that’s a huge improvement."

Harbaugh then touched on the group of elite playmakers that McNamara and McCarthy will be distributing the ball to.

"Guys like Ronnie Bell he’s playing at such a high level, and he was already at a high level," said Harbaugh. "Blake Corum had a tremendous practice today. Donovan Edwards, Luke Schoonmaker, Erick All, Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson. Again, really surging type guys, and you’re just watching it and saying, 'wow, these guys are really jumping out of their skin.' Ready to play this first game. There are lots of guys that are chomping at the bit, hungry, and ready to play this game Saturday."

"That running back group is great. Really, two starters there in Blake Corum & Donovan Edwards. Two tremendous players," said Harbaugh. "Each one I’m as excited to see in the ball game. The team has a lot of confidence in each guy."