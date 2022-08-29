Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has a plan for the quarterback position and he's sticking to it.

After the weekend announcement that Cade McNamara will start the season-opener against Colorado State and JJ McCarthy set to start the following week, Harbaugh met with the media on Monday to preview the Wolverines' upcoming clash against CSU.

When it comes to the quarterback position, Harbaugh acknowledged that both quarterbacks will see the field the first two weeks of the season.

What happens after, though, is the real question.

"It's a process," Harbaugh said. "I mean, no person — it’s biblical. No person knows what the future holds. It’s a process and will be based on performance. But we're not gonna withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks. We think that both are capable of leading our team to a championship. So that's good. We're gonna keep cultivating that.

"People have asked: ‘How’d you come to that decision? Was it based on some kind of NFL model?’ No. It's really based biblical: Solomon. He was known for being a pretty, pretty wise person.

When asked if Harbaugh has a timetable for when he would like to settle the quarterback debate once and for all, he didn't have a set answer. Instead, if he believes both quarterbacks can continue to help the team win with the battle being neck-and-neck, it'll continue as long as it needs to.

"You just don't know," Harbaugh said. "If it’s exactly as it is right now today, coming out of practice, and it continues to be like that in the games, that'll be up to us as coaches to be able to utilize both players, what they bring to the football team for the best of the football team. That’s where it stands today."