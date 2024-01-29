When Jim Harbaugh left the Stanford Cardinal to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he worked to build his staff with people he trusted. That meant working to take as many people from Palo Alto with him to San Francisco.

As Jim Harbaugh leaves college for the NFL once again, the similarities in his move from Michigan to Los Angeles are striking.

When Harbaugh left Stanford, the school quickly promoted his offensive coordinator David Shaw. Shaw had spent one season with Harbaugh at the University of San Diego and couldn't turn down the opportunity to join his alma mater when Harbaugh was named Stanford head coach. When Harbaugh left for the NFL, once again, Shaw chose his alma mater.

Michigan, of course, has promoted its offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, to head coach. While Moore is not a Michigan grad, he has been with the program for six seasons. A lynchpin to the culture reset that led to Michigan's first National Championship since 1997, Moore has been a head coaching candidate in the last few seasons and now gets to take over one at Michigan.

But Moore is facing the same challenge that Shaw did. Every new head coach faces the challenges of taking over a program. Taking over after a successful run by Jim Harbaugh brings its own challenges. Especially when Jim Harbaugh is a head coach somewhere else and trying to do the same thing.

Jim Harbaugh's first move with the Chargers appears to be hiring defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Maize & Blue Review confirmed this weekend that Minter would leave Michigan for "NFL opportunities," but his hire with LA has not yet been made official, but is, of course, expected.

When Harbaugh left Stanford he also brought his defensive coordinator with him to the NFL, Vic Fangio. Like Minter, Fangio came to Jim Harbaugh via his brother John and the Baltimore Ravens. Both Minter and Fangio seem to prefer coaching in the NFL, and with Harbaugh focused on offense, he tends to let his defensive coordinators be the head coach of the defense.

Harbaugh's next staff move is taking Director of Strength and Conditioning Ben Herbert with him to Los Angeles. Herbert is widely loved and respected by the players in Ann Arbor, and Sherrone Moore worked to keep Herbert. With S&C coaches having a much bigger impact in college and Michigan making Herbert by far the highest paid at his position, there was optimism he would stay, but Harbaugh was not taking no for an answer.

When Harbaugh joined San Francisco in 2011, the 49ers insisted on promoting assistant Mark Uyeyama. In turn, Harbaugh demanded he be allowed to bring his head from Stanford, Kevin Tolbert, along as an assistant. So Uyeyama and Tolbert ran the department together. Tolbert would follow Harbaugh to Michigan in 2015, a return to Ann Arbor for Tolbert, who was part of the program under Lloyd Carr. Tolbert was replaced by Herbert at Michigan in 2018.

Harbaugh also brought two other offensive assistants with him from Stanford to San Francisco, Greg Roman and offensive line coach Tim Drevno.

With Shaw taking over at Stanford, Roman became Harbaugh's offensive coordinator in San Francisco after serving as his associate head coach at Stanford. Drevno had been with Harbaugh since San Diego, where he served as offensive coordinator. He coached tight ends and offensive line at Stanford. When Harbaugh returned to Michigan, Roman chose to stay in the NFL, and Drevno was Harbaugh's first offensive coordinator in Ann Arbor.

So, as Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore work to build their respective staffs, they will work against each other, trying to retain many of the same people coaches. None of this is uncommon in sports or, frankly, any work environment. When leaders begin new opportunities they want to surround themselves with people they trust that can make them successful. An awkward dynamic between a mentor and mentee and a staff that must make their own decisions.

Moore had already begun work behind the scenes in building his staff. He is also going to want to bring in staff members that he has relationships with or that he thinks can make him successful. While his mission includes retaining some of the staff already at Michigan, this is now his program, and he will do the same thing Harbaugh did when he arrived. Retain and hire new.

David Shaw won 11 or 12 games in four of his first five seasons as head coach at Stanford. He finished ranked in the AP top 10 in each of those seasons, including ranked #3 in his fifth season, 2015. Harbaugh, of course, led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl loss in the same time frame, before returning to Michigan for the 2015 season.



Minter and Herbert are losses for Michigan and great additions for Harbaugh's Chargers. Harbaugh is following a blueprint he has used since leaving the University of San Diego. But when he left Stanford for San Francisco, both teams went on to be successful. This means for Moore, there is a blueprint as well. This is his Michigan program now, not Jim Harbaugh's.



