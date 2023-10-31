Michigan could be receiving some reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball coming out of the bye week. The Wolverines utilized the bye week to give some opportunities for the younger players and give key players some time to rest up.

With the program set to face Purdue on Saturday, the Wolverines could be doing so with a big addition.

Appearing on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about running back Kalel Mullings' status heading into the weekend and gave a positive update about whether he will be available against the Boilermakers.

"It's looking that way," Harbaugh said. "It's trending that way. Highly likely. I don't guarantee anything."

What does this mean for the program? Of course, getting another running back into the fold is always a good thing but Harbaugh is looking forward to seeing Mullings build off what he started before he was hurt.

"It's another weapon," Harbaugh said."He was really, really hitting his stride there when he had that pause. But back. Running and knocking the rust off as of today."