While it's week one of the season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't waste any time coming out firing as the season is set to begin on Saturday.

Despite not being able to coach in the season-opener, Harbaugh started with his game-week press conference with a rare opening statement.

A statement aimed at the NCAA, advocating for profit-sharing rules with athletes as well as discussing the 'big picture' of college football.

Check out his full thoughts below.

"The last time we met, you asked about the state of college football and issues. In thinking about that, and having the opportunity to write down my thoughts with clarity, I will take this time to share those with you. These are my views, opinions, as I see college football, college sports, take shape since my days as a student-athlete and now as a current coach. I want to take this opportunity to speak about the big picture. Much bigger than any one game, bigger than any game this season. The issues I see affecting college athletics, college football and more specifically, student-athletes. The talent. The big one. I want to mention, first started mentioning back in 2020 and then again in 2022 at Big Ten Media Days.

I continue to advocate for that today, a system of revenue sharing with the student-athletes. I'm aware and understand, that when someone speaks out in defense of those without a voice, attempts are made to diminish the individual's character and credibility. As a former player and current coach, mentoring many of these student-athletes, what I want to do is be a voice for the student-athletes. I want them to be treated with the respect and the dignity that they deserve. What I don't understand is how the NCAA, the television networks, conferences, universities and coaches can continue to pull in millions, in some cases, billions of dollars of revenue off the efforts of college student-athletes across the country. Without providing enough opportunity to share in the ever-increasing revenues. When student-athletes call it a game, corporate types call it a business. When the student-athletes call it a business, the corporate types call it a game. I am aware that Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said, and I quote, 'I think the decision-making lost its way in terms of the focus on the student-athlete and what is primarily best for them but we are where we are. We have to try and make it work.' And we do, we have to try and make it work. We have to try and make it better and right now.

Current status quo is unacceptable and won't survive. My opinion, we capitalize on the talent, we should pay the talent for their contributions to the bottom line. The game of football has evolved since it's inception and dramatically started to change in the 1970s when, at that time, one game a week was televised. Today, every game during the 12-week regular season is broadcast. In the major conferences, every game is nationally televised in millions of households and sold-out stadiums every Saturday. Why wouldn't we let student-athletes share in the success of their sport? We all should be about diversity, equity and inclusion. I'm calling for a system that is fair, equitable and benefits all involved. Don't exclude student-athletes from the profits.

My opinion, you can't you're about diversity, equity and inclusion if you aren't willing to put the student-athletes in revenue sharing. It's a short-sided view of history to presume a system of revenue sharing will topple the current structure. Look at some of the companies that have implemented revenue sharing. Amazon, UPS, US Steel to name a few. I watched the movie Air, Deloris Jordan wouldn't let her son Michael Jordan sign an endorsement deal without Nike sharing its revenue. I think we can all agree that it worked out pretty well for Nike.

As an NFL player, I was part of the change in the NFL free agency rules and profit-sharing at the time. I lived it. I benefitted from it. So did thousands and thousands of players that followed. I think we can all agree that the organizations in the NFL, as a league and a corporate entity, have benefitted as well.

I'm not saying I have all the answers. What I am hoping to accomplish today is sparking constructive conversation and timely action between the NCAA, the conferences, coaches, and universities. Certainly, a group representing the student-athletes. As well as experts and legal minds who specialize in revenue sharing. Thank you for allowing me to share that with you."