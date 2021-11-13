Jim Harbaugh gives thoughts on Erick All, Hassan Haskins' efforts

With Michigan desperately looking for a play when it needed it the most, it found it with a rumbling, bumbling and stumbling Erick All that went 43-yards for what ended being the game-winning touchdown for the Wolverines in a 21-17 victory over Penn State on Saturday.

When things were looking bleak, the Wolverines dug into its bag of tricks to pull a play based on tendencies the Nittany Lions had on defense.

"That's a play we work a lot," U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Haven't called it much but when we got the man coverage we were excited as heck to call that one. Erick took a really perfect pass on the crossing route and circled the entire defense. They were out of leverage and that was good for us. Erick took it and went the distance. Coming back from a high ankle, put that one to bed. He was rolling."

Also rolling for the Wolverines, running back Hassan Haskins provided the offense with another 100-yard performance with tough, gritty running between the tackles.

With it appearing that Blake Corum will miss the rest of the regular season, the onus is on Haskins to carry the load for the Wolverines.

For Harbaugh, Saturday's performance was business as usual for his running back.

"He's just got a quality about him where he wants to and will take the team on his back," Harbaugh said. "That's his mindset and that's what he did. Over 100 yards rushing in the second half and 150 or so on the day. Obviously, they were keying on Hassan and a few of our other guys. Forgot about Erick All, who came up with the big play. Yeah, you know how much I love Hassan. He's incredible so I just enjoy the incredible of what he can do."



