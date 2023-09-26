Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh believes he has the next big thing in the coaching world on his staff in Grant Newsome. Appreciated as a player, that appreciation has carried over into Newsome's next stage of life.

It wasn't easy to get Newsome on the staff, though, as Harbaugh had to fight off plenty of lucrative offers from the outside world. Eventually, Newsome missed football too much and decided that he wanted to get into coaching.

"He's going all the way," Harbaugh said on the latest episode of Inside Michigan Football. "He's going to the highest level of coaching, head coaching. It's not a matter of if, it's when. Still the youngest full-time coach in Power Five football, I think, in all of division one, I don't know for sure. He's just a guy that's checked every box from the time he stepped on campus as freshman, I think he's still our highest GPA. Wicked smart. Extremely hard-working. Gets along with everybody. Players respect him, like him. All the other coaches love him. Just so precise. He could've been doing anything.

"I had people calling when he was coming around for graduation and grad school. Goldman Sachs wanted him. The National Committee, they wanted him. They had big plans for him. The financial Wall Street had big plans for him."

He continued:

"He wanted to coach and I had to have a conversation with Grant's mom about that. I'm trying to tell him that he oughta pursue one of these other—this is not an exaggeration, Goldman Sachs wanted to pay him like $400,000 right out of school. He turned that down to be a $70,000 GA. Have his school paid for and get a stipend. Then I had to reassure his mom. I talked to him, I tried to talk to him about this. But, man, is he going to be a good coach."

With Newsome all in and one of the youngest full-time coaches in Power Five football, Harbaugh envisions big plans for his former player in the coaching world.

After only one year on the job, Harbaugh is already carving a role out for him in the future and it's a big one with big shoes to fill once it happens.

"I've been to this movie a bunch of times and he is going to go all the way," Harbaugh said. "There's no doubt he picked the right profession. Selfishly, I'm super happy about it. He's a tight end coach now but already grooming him to be the offensive line coach. Once he has maybe a year or two under his belt as offensive line coach, just like Sherrone Moore, he'll be the coordinator. From then, at that point, when we can't give him any more money or titles, somebody will snatch him up to be a head coach. Mark my words and mark them well. That will happen."