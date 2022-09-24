Michigan started Big Ten play with an exclamation point by beating Maryland 34-27 on Saturday. The Wolverines did so, however, with a bit of a limp as the program had several players on the offensive side of the ball missing for the game.

One of those players, in particular, appeared in street clothes and hadn't been previously discussed as being injured.

That was senior tight end Erick All.

After the game, Harbaugh was asked about All's status and the headman remained mum about what is going on with All.

"No update," Harbaugh said. "Wasn't able to go today."

Luke Schoonmaker took over from All on the tight end depth chart and was heavily involved in the Wolverines' passing game on Saturday, hauling in seven catches for 72-yards and two touchdowns.

