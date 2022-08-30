Over the college football offseason, the Michigan defense experienced a complete makeover. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald returned to the Baltimore Ravens after just one season in Ann Arbor, and Michigan lost a lot of production on the field as well. Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Daxton Hill, Josh Ross and many more left for the NFL and Michigan was quickly left with numerous holes on the defensive side of the ball.

However, after hiring Jesse Minter from Vanderbilt, Jim Harbaugh said at Big Ten Media Days in July that he has a "sneaking suspicion" that the 2022 Wolverine defense can be better than last year's team. In Michigan football's weekly radio show, Inside Michigan Football, Harbaugh laid out how he thinks his suspicion could end up being accurate.

He started by discussing Minter and his impact on the defense throughout fall camp.

""I’ve seen a real progression of guys running to the ball," said Harbaugh. "That’s something that started out, I think Jesse and the staff have done a really good job of amping that up every single day. That’s what you want to see out of your defense."

"With some new guys at new positions, that’s been a process," Harbaugh said. "But I’ve seen it elevate each day. And plenty of talent there has the license and ability to go out there and be a heck of a defense."

There certainly are some new guys at new positions. The aforementioned Hutchinson and Ojabo left a gaping hole at the EDGE position, and Hill's departure, along with fellow Safety Brad Hawkins, left some question marks in the secondary.

Harbaugh addressed the safety position in Monday night's radio show.

"I see surging guys at the safety position: RJ Moten, Makari Paige, and Rod Moore, who started games last year. I consider those three guys your starters," said Harbaugh.

Moore and Moten were young, key pieces in Michigan's secondary last season, and with the addition of Mike Sainristil in the defensive backfield, the Wolverines shouldn't suffer too much of a drop off.

Arguably Michigan's biggest question mark not only on the defensive side of the ball, but on the whole team, could be the defensive line. The Wolverines combined for 34 sacks a year ago, and Hutchinson and Ojabo were responsible for 25 of those. Michigan also lost Chris Hinton and Donovan Jeter, two solid, experienced pieces, to the NFL.

Despite the major losses on the defensive front, Harbaugh is confident that there will be a number of players to step up.

"I see a bunch of improvement in the interior of the line," said Harbaugh. "When you look at Mazi Smith. Kris Jenkins is, I predict, would probably be the surest bet to be like David Ojabo was last year: 'Who the heck is Kris Jenkins? Where did he come from? How is he this good?' He’s kind of a beast type of guy."

Harbaugh did admit that matching last year's EDGE production will be tough, but he hopes the drop off won't be too big.

"I’m looking at Taylor Uphsaw, Mike Morris, Jaylen Harrell as three guys that have the chance to give similar production that we had last year," said Harbaugh. "Maybe it’s not going to be exact. We can hopefully get close."

Harbaugh also pointed out a freshman who he thinks could be "unblockable" in a short period of time.

"Derrick Moore would be somebody that’s an edge rusher who also may surge as the season goes on," Harbaugh said. "It could get to the point where he’s unblockable because he’s so strong and fast. As soon as he gets the motor of a Chase Winovich, Aidan Hutchinson, or a David Ojabo, and another counter move, and a second counter move, he could be unblockable."