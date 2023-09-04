Earlier this offseason, Jim Harbaugh publicized his hope for a 50/50 run/pass split in 2023, compared to what was more like a 60/40 split last season. With the offseason improvement from junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the Wolverines are expected to use the run and pass in a more complementary way rather than relying heavily on the run as they did in 2022.

Ironically enough, Harbaugh's hope for a 50/50 run/pass split came to exact fruition on Saturday, as Michigan, in 62 offensive plays, ran 31 times and passed 31 times.

"It ended up being 31-31. 31 passes, 31 runs. That's what it was. Thought it was a great job by Kirk Campbell with the way he was able to get the ball, the touches, the targets, to our great players," Harbaugh said on Monday.

Michigan's offense opened the season in a tough spot, beginning the year on their own two-yard line. With not many options available and being stuck deep in its own territory, Michigan ran three times in a row before punting.

On the ensuing drive, McCarthy started to heat up, and he found Roman Wilson in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Michigan then rode the hot hand of McCarthy, who completed 15 passes in a row.

Kirk Campbell, who called offensive plays on Friday, did a fantastic job of spreading the ball around and allowing players to play to their strengths and showcase their skillsets.

Harbaugh noted on Monday morning that Campbell was often times right in tune with what he and Sherrone Moore were thinking.

"It was a really cool thing; Sherrone and I both sitting there. It was like, 'time for a play-action pass. Let's run this.' It was uncanny how many times that's what Kirk would call or do," Harbaugh said.

Wilson stole the headlines with his three touchdown receptions, but Harbaugh pointed out that the ball was still distributed "really well."

"Somebody coined 'feed the studs.' I thought [Campbell] did a great job with that. Some of the numbers showed that really well. Roman Wilson: 8 targets, 6 catches, 3 touchdowns. Cornelius Johnson: 6 targets, 5 catches, 71 yards. Colston: 4 targets, 4 catches, 57 yards. Dono: 16 touches, Blake: 13 touches."

Sherrone Moore, who had Harbaugh over at his house to watch Saturday's game, will rejoin the team for this week's game against UNLV. It's hard to imagine a more diversified offensive attack than what Michigan showed in Week 1, but with Moore's presence, perhaps Michigan can be a bit more precise in its run game.