One of the major questions surrounding the Michigan offense heading into the 2023 season is whether the Wolverines will be more dynamic in the passing game this season.

With the program returning two prolific runners in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines were a heavy run-focused team a season ago.

With familiar faces returning and the passing attack staying the same, can there be some evolution in the passing attack?

Harbaugh says he'd like to see some sort of even approach to both.

"I want to be 50-50, I really do," Harbaugh said on the Inside Michigan Football show on Monday evening. "Like a good fastball and a good curve. If it can come down to that, and we've had that in years past, then that would be perfect. It's always going to hedge to whichever is better. Even though the two complement each other, there's always going to be one or the other that you hang your hat on. That could be the passing, couldn't have a better quarterback throwing it.

"We love our receivers. Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson, the freshmen are dynamite. Tight end, Cole Loveland is a special, special player. AJ Barner has really come on these last few weeks of camp. It could go that way."

While saying you want to play one way, it doesn't necessarily work out the way you want it to in the game of football.

Sometimes it's gameplan dependent and sometimes you'll be forced into situations to run the ball more frequently or focus on airing out the ball.

Where things sit right now, Harbaugh can't predict how the offense will evolve but knows there will be one facet of the game the team will hang its hat on eventually.

"Right now, I don't know which the 51% will go to," Harbaugh said. "It likely doesn't come out 50-50 but it could come out 55-45 one way or the other, we'll see. Right now, they both look capable of not just relying but thriving on either one of those."