On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they completed an interview with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"We have interviewed Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for our head coach opening," the Falcons wrote in a social media post published just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The news comes just one day after the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they had also completed an interview with Harbaugh.

For the Falcons, Harbaugh joins a list of seven individuals who have interviewed for the position. Notably, former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick have interviewed for the vacant position.

Harbaugh remains clearly interested in the NFL, having flirted with leaving Michigan for the professional ranks the last three offseasons.

Now, though, coming off a national championship, things might be a little different for the Michigan head coach, who has brought his alma mater back to the pinnacle of college football.

He's now interviewed for two NFL jobs, and there are still plenty more vacancies that could arise in the next few days and weeks.