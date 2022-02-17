Jim Harbaugh isn't apologizing for exploring NFL opportunities

"For me, it goes back to February 3, 2013, when our team in San Francisco got within five yards and one play away from winning the Super Bowl. Two years after that, I left the 49ers to come to Michigan," Harbaugh said, "I signed a 7-year contract. Seven years were up and I wondered if that was the time, or if there would ever be a time, to go back and explore that."

In his first recorded media appearance since deciding to stay at Michigan, Harbaugh detailed his perspective of the past month with Jon Jansen on the In The Trenches podcast.

Jim Harbaugh isn't apologizing for his renewed interest in the NFL following an interview with the Vikings in January.

"I don’t apologize for exploring it," he said, "and I don’t apologize for coming back to be the head football coach at the University of Michigan."

Harbaugh's first contract with Michigan in 2015 was for seven years, and he knew when he signed it he would revisit his NFL intrigue after seven years.

"I guess there’s been a lot of words used: tumultuous offseason, weird offseason, so much going on this offseason," Harbaugh said. "If the word 'tumultuous' means 'we have a lot of momentum and we’re having a blast here at Schembechler Hall,' then that’s what we’re having."

An offseason following a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoff run shouldn't involve much drama. Despite Harbaugh's ultimate return, the noise surrounding his NFL interest resulted in negativity from the vocal majority among national media.

In the end, though, the program's eighth-year head coach elected to return after not being offered by the Vikings and both parties agreeing it wasn't the right fit.

Over the past month, rumors regarding Harbaugh's departure flooded social timelines leaving fellow coaches, current players, prospective recruits, and passionate fans worried that Harbaugh would leave his post as Michigan's head coach.

Harbaugh immediately shut down any indication that Michigan's lost momentum after its undeniable season.

"You just have to look around. We have a ton of momentum and we’re having a blast. Guys getting better every day," he said, "for example, I’ll say to them 'just keep doing you, what you’re doing is working. If you want to get a little bit better, work a little bit harder.' Other than that, I don’ have any other advice for guys like Andrel Anthony, Donovan Edwards, J.J. McCarthy, Cade McNamara, and on and on. The entire roster."

On top of debating a move back to the NFL or staying for an eighth season at Michigan, Harbaugh was tasked with replacing both of his coordinators after the departures of Mike Macdonald and Josh Gattis.

Macdonald, who was the Ravens outside linebackers coach before coming to Michigan, returned to Baltimore to be its defensive coordinator, while Gattis left to be Miami's offensive coordinator.

Harbaugh elected to hire Jesse Minter as the team's new defensive coordinator, replacing Macdonald, while elevating Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore to co-offensive coordinator roles.

"When I was hiring Mike Macdonald last year, my brother, John, said 'Mike and Jesse Minter are both great, pick one.' It worked a time before so I figured it would work this time," Harbaugh said. "We made a run at Larry Foote and some other guys, but really happy we have Jesse. What it does do is there’s a real continuity taking place. Same system, both came out of Baltimore. Knowing the same system, running the same system. Some new nuances, but same terminology, and it’s been a seamless fit so far."

"Didn't see that (Gattis leaving for Miami) coming. But the fortunate thing is we've got Sherrone Moore, Matt Weiss, Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, and adding Grant Newsome. The continuity is as good as the continuity could be."

The annual spring game is scheduled for April 2 and with spring ball fast approaching, Harbaugh remains confident following a season that many inside the program believe shifted the culture in Schembechler Hall.

"Last year, when our team was outside of the top 25 when the season started, we went from 25 to 3. Maybe further to go to get from 3 to 1, or it may not be. But we’re gonna attack that, and that’s the goal," he said. "(The team) saw the way guys attacked and the way they worked. It was a lot of hard work by a lot of people. And they learned that it’s worth it. There was no other feeling that can compare to standing on that turf at Michigan Stadium when the final gun went off and we were there with every fan pouring out of the stadium. ... It was a season of a lifetime"

Michigan has national championship aspirations after years of floating in and out of college football's mediocrity bubble.

After beating Ohio State and delivering the biggest blowout in Big Ten Championship Game history, the Wolverines & Harbaugh know the next step is attainable, but, after a brutal loss to Georgia in the national semifinal, they know there's more to be done.

"It can be done," Harbaugh said. "Let’s keep doing what we’re doing without falling in love with our stuff."



