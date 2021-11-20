Jim Harbaugh knows what's at stake: 'We want to win all the marbles'

The stage is set. The lights are blinding and the fate of the 2021 season is fully within grasp for the Michigan football program.

As the Wolverines head into the final week of the season, the challenge ahead is what everyone in the program wanted.

To beat Ohio State, to punch a ticket to Indianapolis and to keep the College Football Playoff hopes alive.

There's no pressure, right?

Not that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to acknowledge personally. As he's made perfectly clear over the years, he, nor the U-M program, is ever going to back down from a challenge. The Wolverines will stare down adversity and tackle it head-on.

With rivalry week officially upon the program, Harbaugh has been preparing for this moment since spring.

"It means everything that was planned, built for, all of the energy that was put in since way back in early 2021, January, February, all the things that the guys have done, the coaches have done has put us in this position," Harbaugh told reporters after the Wolverines' 59-18 victory over Maryland. "That’s the position we wanted to be in and we want to finish it. We want to win all the marbles. So we’re in the position we want to be in, we’ve been preparing for this really the entire year, and now bring that preparation to life this week, to play for it all."

The task is not going to be an easy one, far from it.

In order for this moment to be set up, a few dominos had to fall in the Wolverines' favor. Michigan State's loss to Purdue was the beginning, the Buckeyes' victory over the Spartans on Saturday sealed the deal.

Outside of the obvious rivalry implications, the Buckeyes certainly caught the attention of college football by just how badly the Buckeyes defeated the Spartans.

"Obviously didn’t see the game but saw the score," Harbaugh said. "All our preparation has been happening. We know it’s a big challenge. We’re excited to get after it and bring it to life."

Ready or not, the Wolverines and Buckeyes are heading on a collision course.