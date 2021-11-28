Jim Harbaugh lauds 'dominant' running efforts against Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan got it done against Ohio State in the way it's done all year, with a dominant rushing performance. When it comes 'The Game', any success an individual player has against the other rival will go down in lore.

That will be the case for Wolverines' running back Hassan Haskins. His 169-yard, five-touchdown performance against the Buckeyes will be remembered forever.

However, his performance isn't exactly a surprise. While his five touchdowns are above and beyond the call of duty, the Wolverines' success on the ground shouldn't come as a surprise to those paying attention.

This is something that's been done all year.

After the game, U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh had nothing but praise for the five-touchdown man.

"It was dominant," Harbaugh told reporters. "It was dominant with the offensive line, no question about it. There was movement, continual movement, up front by the guys and Hassan Haskins. They might have thought they saw a ghost but they didn't, it was No. 25, Hassan Haskins. He was running with great determination, great purpose. Great ability.

"Five touchdowns on the day (which) ties a school record. Probably will break the season record before its over, held by Ron Johnson in 1968. Kind of gives you a glimpse of how good of a runner Hassan Haskins is."

The idea and belief that the Wolverines could run the ball against the Buckeyes weren't established during game preparation during the week. This belief was cemented since the beginning of the offseason.

The players, the coaches and the entire program established the attitude that physicality will win the game.

That starts with Harbaugh

"Back in spring ball," Harbaugh said when asked when he knew he could run the ball on the Buckeyes. "That was something we felt like we could do and we wanted to be really good at it. As prepared for The Game as we had been, as we have all season, didn't really seem like anybody tried that approach and we felt confident that our offensive line could keep moving. Our receivers would block and our running backs would be incredible. And they were. Enjoying the incredible all season and knew those backs continue to be incredible.

"Led by Hassan, Blake Corum, we saw him come back today and shake off what he was working through. Same with Donovan Edwards, there's a real shining star. When I talk about the new, the energy they brought. Guys like Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy, Andrel Anthony and Rod Moore, what they've brought has been tremendous."