Michigan was well aware heading into Saturday's game that East Carolina's defense was built to stop the run and were going to sell out in order to stop the Wolverines' rushing attack.

The U-M coaching staff was also well aware that it could take advantage of the overly aggressive front, too.

The Wolverines walked away with a 30-3 victory on Saturday over the Pirates thanks to a stellar passing attack by J.J. McCarthy. While Blake Corum found himself with two big runs on the day, Corum and Donovan Edwards' days were mostly quiet.

It's nothing something that was all that surprising to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who met with reporters on Monday to recap the game.

"Watching other games, it's much of the trend right now in college football," Harbaugh said. "Putting people inside the tackles, loading boxes and trying to get penetration, shoot gaps. Stop the zone play. That's something we saw from ECU which, you can tell, was their gameplan. Having the complimentary plays at our disposal, throw the ball, play action, get the ball on the perimeter was really good for us."

For running backs coach Mike Hart, he echoed the same sentiments from Harbaugh. He gave plenty of credit to the Pirates' defense who went in and executed the gameplan.

Simply put, the Wolverines were just better and the passing attack had a lot to do with it.

"I think they did a great job on defense," Hart said. "They're built to stop the run, they wanted to stop the run. Pretty much played zero most of the game. Safeties were at seven, eight yards, by the time the back got the ball they were at the line of scrimmage. Gotta be smart and pass the ball, you know what I mean? Which we did. If you saw, the receivers did a great job, J.J. is a great quarterback so we do what we do to win.

"We still had some success in the run game but the pass game was wide open. I think we could've threw for 600 yards if we wanted to at that point in time. Proud of the O-line, proud of the backs, proud of the receivers. We can throw the ball, too, so it was good to see."