The Associated Press has announced their 2022 All-B1G honors, and multiple Wolverines have been recognized. At the top of the list is head coach Jim Harbuagh. Harbaugh won the AP College Coach of the Year for the first time last season after leading the Wolverines to their first Big Ten Championship since 2004. Now with Michigan 13-0, Big Ten Champions and once again heading to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh was the obvious choice.

AP All-B1G First Team

Six Wolverines received All-B1G First Team honors.

On offense, we start on the offensive line where LG Trevor Keegan and RG Zak Zinter were recognized. The man they led the way for, RB Blake Corum was also First Team. Recognized under offense was also K Jake Moody. On defense, no surprise to see EDGE Mike Morris recognized. No man had bigger shoes to fill entering the season than Morris and he exceeded expectations in many ways. Joining him along with the defensive front was DT Mazi Smith. Smith's impact isn't always seen on the stat sheet, but it is obvious when you watch Michigan play that everything starts with him up the middle.





AP All-B1G Second Team