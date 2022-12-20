Jim Harbaugh named George Munger Coach of the Year semifinalist
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is getting even more recognition for the Wolverines' efforts on the field season as he has been named a semifinalist for another Coach of the Year honor.
The George Munger Coach of the Year Award announced on Tuesday that Harbaugh was named a semifinalist for the award.
Bret Bielema (Illinois), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Kalen DeBoer (Washington), Sonny Dykes (TCU), James Franklin (Penn State), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Mike Elko (Duke), Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Jim Mora (UConn), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jon Sumrall (Troy), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).
The award will be announced on December 29.
ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership. High school student-athletes around the country have an opportunity to participate in MFC Showcase events, free of charge, through the generosity of our corporate partners, Montage Mountain Resort, Ivy Rehab, The Buccini Pollin Group, the Edward T. Coombs Foundation and the Run Around Inc. To learn more about our story visit www.maxwellfootballclub.org.
