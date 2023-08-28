He's going to have big shoes to fill but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has named a starting kicker for the Wolverines' season-opener against East Carolina.

Louisville transfer James Turner has been named the starter by Harbaugh on the Inside Michigan Radio Show on Monday evening, as Turner is set to replace Moody who is the program's all-time leading scorer.

Harbaugh also announced that Tommy Doman will be named the starting punter as well.

"A lot of great core players from the special teams are back," Harbaugh said. "The kickers and punters, James Turner is going to be doing the kicking. Field goals. Tommy Doman is going to be the punter. Will Wagner is going to be the snapper. That's the group going in. We'll see who eventually is going to be the kickoff guy. Could be Tommy Doman, could be Hudson Hollenbeck. Experienced snapper back. Will Wagner, Greg Tarr. It's an operation, the whole field goal unit."

As for what to expect with Turner and Doman, Harbaugh has been impressed with both players throughout the offseason.

An admirer of Turner's accuracy, it could be argued that Harbaugh is even more excited about the potential of Doman, who has gushed about the potential of his kicking leg.

He compared some of his punts to NFL-level kicks.

"James Turner is talented, he can put them through the uprights," Harbaugh said. "Gets a good snap, gets a good hold. He's extremely accurate, that's what we've learned watching him play college football but throughout this entire offseason and in camp, he's been really accurate.

"Tommy Doman has got the leg, and we thought Brad Robbins could kick some bombs, then you watch Tommy bomb them and it's incredible. You watch the young punters, it's all about the rhythm, it's all about the timing for them. They've got to be in that good rhythm. When it's there, it's a pro leg all the way."