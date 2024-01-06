The Michigan Football team met with media in Houston Saturday ahead of their National Championship game with Washington. With a very public contract extension not signed at Michigan and NFL rumors once again swirling, head coach Jim Harbaugh was once again asked about his future heading into next season.

Harbaugh was first asked if the result of the National Championship game would impact his decision.

"I have no idea about that," said Harbaugh. "I couldn't be more happy to be here. This is a tremendous city. They do everything big in Texas, and this is cool. This is right where we want to be. This is where we worked, to get there."

Harbaugh has every right to live in this moment. When you think of where he and this program were at the end of the 2020 season. It was Harbaugh himself who first laid out the vision for the program's rebound. Beating their rivals, winning the Big Ten, getting the playoff, and of course, ultimately winning the National Championship.

Michigan is one game away from destroying every narrative about what Harbaugh hadn't done at Michigan. While it can be frustrating to face the questions constantly, it was Harbaugh who said the NFL wouldn't be a concern moving forward after his interview with the Vikings following the 2021 season.

This time around, Michigan has been very public in their support of Harbaugh and their want to get a contract complete. From Athletic Director Warde Manuel, to Regents like Jordan Acker, and up to Michigan President Santa Ono.

"Yeah, there's a calendar -- I'll gladly talk about the future next week. And I hope to have one, how about that? A future, I hope to have one, yes. Thank you."

For Michigan fans, this is nothing new, the life of Jim Harbaugh as your head coach. One thing is for sure, Harbaugh has Michigan one win away from a National Championship. He has turned the Ohio State rivalry around with three straight wins. A win Monday would mean Harbaugh accomplished everything he set out to do at Michigan, arguably more.

Will Harbaugh ultimately decide to leave to chase his final goal of winning a Super Bowl? Would fans support him after everything he's accomplished in Ann Arbor? Could he return as the king of college football?

Harbaugh is a man in the present, and he seems happier than he's ever been. His future, Michigan's? Well, that's the same as it has always been. It sounds like we will find out soon, when Jim Harbaugh is ready.