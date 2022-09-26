Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has done his research on Iowa's defense and why it's been so consistently good for so long.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Harbaugh was asked about the Hawkeyes' defense and what makes it a challenge.

The headman then went into a history lesson about the roots of the top-ranked defense, where it came from with Norm Parker and the system he had at Michigan State in the 80s leading up to the modern day, with Phil Parker running the same system head coach Kirk Ferentz brought with him to Iowa.

The challenge is there and the stage is set. Harbaugh will be the first to tell you about the kind of challenge his team will face on Saturday.

"It's a system, it's a way of playing," Harbaugh said. "It's the Parker way. It's really good. Everybody knows what to do, everybody plays the proper leverage, the proper technique, the proper fundamentals at all times. Opportunistic. The challenges it presents are—if you're inaccurate with a throw, overthrow, underthrow, tipped ball. It's highly likely that it's going to result in a turnover if you're not as sound as you can possibly be. You're in for a rough one. It's a scheme that's flawless.

Adding:

"Everybody is where they're supposed to be, when they're supposed to be there, playing the technique when you're supposed to be there. The challenge makes you on offense be really tight. Not the time to lighten up, it's the time to tighten up in every aspect. Our offense is techniques and fundamentals, alignments and assignments. It's been 48 hours of looking at that and looking at every possible way that we can improve ourselves."

Asked whether he feels his offense is up for the challenge, Harbaugh went with the obvious answer. With J.J. McCarthy facing his first start on the road, practice will make perfect throughout the week.

If the Wolverines can play sound, fundamental football then that will be the great equalizer in a road environment.

"We'll see," Harbaugh said when asked about whether his offense is equipped to face the challenge of the Hawkeyes' defense. "A lot of things—it was good that we won the game but there's a lot of things to coach from our last game. We'll see how our players respond to that coaching. See how all the areas that we can fix. How well we do that. I'll have a better feel for that as the week goes on. I predict that we can. I think fixable things.

"Just going to require taking the coaching and continuing to go practice it and being able to, once you've practiced, being able to do that in a game day environment in a hostile stadium, loud stadium. Going to take some work. Want to get better at something, you just have to work a little bit harder at it. Definitely, things for us to narrow in and focus in on this week."