In the latest episode of As the World Turns between the Michigan football program and the Big Ten conference, it appears that the Big Ten made a calculated move in regards to punishing U-M for its alleged in-person scouting violations with a calculated move of its own by suspending Jim Harbaugh for the remainder of the season one day before its big road contest against Penn State.

Of course, the timing of the suspension ultimately had zero impact on the field, as the Wolverines won the game 24-15 but it's how the Big Ten decided to act that drew the ire of the university.

While the team plane was en route to Happy Valley, the Big Ten decided to drop the news of the suspension and not informing anyone at the university of the decision before leaking the news to the media.

"Somebody showed me their phone," Harbaugh said of learning about the suspension. "Via social media. Just social media. Warde was pretty upset, he was on the phone, too. He was pretty upset that he heard through social media and not through the Big Ten office."

The university quickly went on the offensive by attempting to file a court injunction to get the suspension reversed, citing a lack of due process in the matter.

While a decision on the injunction didn't happen before the game, this decision will now go to trial on Friday to ultimately decide whether Harbaugh can coach the final two games of the regular season.

The university and athletic director Warde Manuel have staunchly defended Harbaugh and have pushed back against the Big Ten with scathing statements.

Harbaugh has appreciated the support and is noticing the unified front with the university.

"Tremendous support," Harbaugh said. "Warde has been ten toes down. He's standing right here with us. His support, President Ono's support, the Board of Regents. Our team is already galvanized, they're connected and they're together, but I'm feeling a galvanized Michigan. University, alumni network. All the alums. Largest living alumni body in the world for any school. And the fanbase, which goes coast to coast and worldwide really being galvanized. That's a tremendous thing. That's a monumental thing when you think about it. Everybody fighting like the team we're supposed to be. That's going to be tough to beat."