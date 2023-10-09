One of the major storylines surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in recent seasons is whether the university will lock up Harbaugh to a new contract extension to keep him in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

With an extension rumored to be on the table for quite some time, Harbaugh was asked on Monday about his openness to signing a new contract to stay as head coach.

Harbaugh's main point was his intention to be somewhere he felt wanted.

"Yeah, like anybody, you want to be somewhere where you're wanted," Harbaugh said. "They like what you do and how you do it. They tell you that, your bosses tell you that and that gets reflected in a contract. Bottom line, any of us, right? We want to be somewhere they like how you do it and what you do."

Does he feel wanted in Ann Arbor?

"Yeah, I do," Harbaugh said.

When pressed further about whether he's received any reassurances about his contract, he dove deeper into his desire to get a deal done when the timing is right.

Historically, Harbaugh hasn't been open to discussing anything about his contract in the middle of the season as he is fully locked in on coaching the team.

It does appear that he is making his desires public that he would like to get something done.

"Yeah, that's kind of been a three-and-a-half-year thing, what that is," Harbaugh said. "Eventually gets put into a contract. Can't say it any more clearly. Definitely open to that. I think I've shown that through the years. Like anybody, man, I'm concentrating on having a good practice today. Got a team meeting coming up. It's just coach the team time when you're in the middle of a season."