In the latest round of slow drip news surrounding the Michigan football program and the latest NCAA investigation from the national media, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday evening that Jim Harbaugh had his contract 'rescinded' after news of another investigation emerged.

The report was quickly shut down by those in the local media, as Maize & Blue Review confirmed that talks were tabled for a few weeks and not rescinded altogether.

On Monday, Harbaugh was asked about his contract and whether or not it was rescinded and quickly pushed back on the report.

According to university policies, he cannot comment on any contract situation.

"I wouldn't say that's accurate, no," Harbaugh said. "The university has a policy, I think they made a statement, a policy on contracts and publicly talking about them. Was worded something like they don't comment on them until they're done."

Sources tell M&BR that things could be on the right track to see the university and Harbaugh reconvene on contract talks in the near future.

Stick with Maize & Blue review for more on this developing story.