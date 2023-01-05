Jim Harbaugh has formally acknowledged the NFL rumors once again, this time with an official statement through the football program.

Harbaugh said on Thursday that he continues to plan on coaching Michigan into the 2023 season.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said, ‘Those Who Stay Will be Champions.’”

Harbaugh’s name has been linked to multiple NFL franchises despite a number of public turndowns to the media.

In recent days, it was reported that Harbaugh had a conversation with the Carolina Panthers’ owner David Tepper about the franchises opening.

He told Carolina media this week that he expected to stay in Ann Arbor.

Stick with M&BR for more on this developing story.