It certainly came as a shock to everyone on either sideline, a coach suffering a medical emergency and was down for a considerable amount of time.

It was Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart that suffered an emergency in the first quarter that stopped play for a considerable amount of time. Hart was taken off the field on a stretcher and was responsive as he departed for the hospital.

According to the FOX broadcast, Hart allegedly suffered a seizure. Fortunately, he was able to speak to the team during halftime to let the team know he was OK.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on Hart's status saying that he is in stable condition and will continue to be observed from a local hospital.

"He's going to stay overnight here in Bloomington for continued observation," Harbaugh said. "Mike's a strong guy. Just abundant prayers going his way. Really put things in perspective."

While Hart's emergency impacted the entire team, you could see it visibly impacting the running back groups. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly emotional as Hart left the field.

Having to play a football game after that is one thing, having that situation sitting in the back of his mind for the rest of the game is another.

It was something Corum struggled to put into words.

"You obviously never want to see it," Corum said. "It was hard to see because of the relationship I have with Coach Hart and the love I have for them. I don't know how to answer your question right now. It's just something you don't want to see."