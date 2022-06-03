Jim Harbaugh says Ronnie Bell is 'on track' in his return

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is working his way back from a torn ACL and it appears he will be completely ready for the start of fall camp. That has been the goal for Bell since tearing his ACL in week one of the season last year.

It's entirely possible that the Wolverine fanbase could see a new, and improved, Bell next season.

When asked about the health status of his senior receiver, Jim Harbaugh elected to not speak for his receiver and how he feels. Similar to what he said about JJ McCarthy.

"Same kind of with JJ, if you talk to Ronnie you can find out exactly where he is," Harbaugh told reporters during the Michigan College Showcase at Ferris State on Thursday.

However, he did give his overall opinion on where he thinks things stand with Bell heading into fall camp.

It was nothing but positives from the headman.

"My eye looks like Ronnie Bell before he injured the ACL," Harbaugh said. "Just the way he's moving. I've seen him jump, I've seen him run, I've seen him cut. Definitely on track and looks about the same as he did before, maybe a little bit better. He's got two more months to come in stronger, faster and ready for the season. From my eye, it looks like a plus-plus."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!

Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram