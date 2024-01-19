According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to interview with the Atlanta Falcons for the second time. Harbaugh first completed an interview with the franchise earlier this week, and the Falcons are bringing Harbaugh back for another interview.

As has already been reported, Harbaugh is also in the mix for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coaching position.

However, it does appear things are moving more quickly with Atlanta.

This will be the first time during the last three offseasons that Harbaugh has formally interviewed multiple times for the same position.

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is also in the running for the Falcons’ vacant position.

As has happened the two previous offseasons in which Harbaugh had explored NFL opportunities, things will move quickly as it relates to coaching changes in the NFL and in college, should Harbaugh decide to move on from Michigan.