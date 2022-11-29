Jim Harbaugh sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year honors
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh received some postseason honors from the Big Ten coaches and media on Tuesday, as he has swept both awards for the Big Ten Conference's Coach of the Year.
During its postseason awards show on Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced that Harbaugh had won the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year Award, as voted by the Big Ten coaches, and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year Award, as voted on by the media.
Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten Championship Game appearances and is on track to make consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff as well.
